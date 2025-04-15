Assane Diao has swiftly established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in Serie A following his move to Como from Real Betis earlier this year. The 19-year-old has delivered a series of standout performances, capturing the attention of several top clubs across Europe due to his impressive form and growing influence on the pitch.

Since joining Como, Diao has played a crucial role in the team’s strong campaign, helping Cesc Fàbregas’ side all but secure their place in Serie A for the next season. His dynamic displays on the wing, combining pace, technical skill, and attacking intent, have made him a key figure in the squad’s recent success. He has been largely unstoppable and has significantly contributed to the club’s upward momentum in the league.

Como, however, may be compelled to consider serious offers for the player, given that they owe Real Betis 20% of any future transfer fee. This clause adds a financial incentive to maximise any potential sale, particularly if interest continues to build. Clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation closely, with some already positioning themselves to make formal approaches.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Among the suitors is Juventus, who reportedly consider the Senegalese teenager one of the standout young talents currently playing in Italy. While the Turin giants would prefer to secure his services, they are facing stiff competition. Nottingham Forest has added Diao to their transfer shortlist and appears determined to win the race for his signature.

Per Tuttomercatoweb, Forest is prepared to pay €40 million to sign the winger, a fee Juventus are currently struggling to match. The report states that “the Bianconeri face paying a good fee if a bidding war emerges,” and they are currently finding it difficult to compete with the financial power of the Premier League side.

Diao is undoubtedly an outstanding talent, but the involvement of an English club has the potential to inflate the asking price significantly. Should Nottingham Forest follow through with their offer, Juventus may be forced to explore alternative targets, as competing financially could prove to be an uphill battle.