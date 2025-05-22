Juventus have reportedly resigned to losing the services of Renato Veiga at the end of the season despite his promising form.

The Sporting CP youth product rose to prominence last season at Basel FC, prompting Chelsea to spend £12 million to secure his services.

However, the Portuguese defender found limited playing time at Stamford Bridge despite Enzo Maresca’s admiration.

Therefore, the Blues agreed to send the youngster out on loan in January, but refused to grant Juventus an option to buy the player.

As for the Bianconeri, they were too desperate to find themselves a replacement for the injured Gleison Bremer to negotiate better terms.

Veiga has been a protagonist in Tudor’s system

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Upon his arrival in Turin, Veiga almost instantly cemented himself as a regular starter, first under the guidance of Thiago Motta, and then with Igor Tudor who has been entrusting him with the central role in his three-man backline.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants won’t be able to keep the Portugal international beyond his current loan spell.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Chelsea’s asking price is too high for Juventus, who have already accepted the fact that Veiga won’t be at Continassa next season.

Renato Veiga too pricey for Juventus

While the source didn’t mention any figures, previous reports claimed that the West Londoners wanted €50 million to part ways with the young centre-back.

It remains to be seen if Juvetnus will at least be able to extend Veiga’s loan stint until the FIFA Club World Cup. However, it should be noted that Chelsea are also taking part in the global tournament, so they could be adamant on bringing him back to bolster their squad depth.

But while Veiga could be on his way out, the Bianconeri will certainly buy fellow January signing Lloyd Kelly due to an obligation inserted in their agreement with Newcastle, and they’re also expected to exercise their option to buy Pierre Kalulu from Milan.