Why Juventus won’t change their stance in Icardi negotiations

Even before the opening of the January transfer market, Mauro Icardi was linked with a move towards Juventus.

The Bianconeri are longtime admirers of the Argentine who repeatedly bombarded their goal during his stints at Sampdoria and Inter.

The 28-year-old is unpleased with his current situation at Paris Saint Germain, while the Old Lady is searching the market for a new striker.

So in principle, this sounds like the perfect time for Juventus to sign the center forward. But as they say, the devil lies in the details.

While the Italians are only willing to bring Icardi on an initial loan deal with the right to buy, the Ligue 1 side wants the deal to include an obligation to buy.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, sporting director Federico Cherubini isn’t planning on changing his stance, and will insist on a deal that only includes a right to buy rather than an obligation.

As the source explains, the director is planning on pursuing one between Dusan Vlhahovic and Gianluca Scamacca next summer, which is why he doesn’t want to be tied up by the obligation to buy Icardi.

On the other hand, the reports claims that the Argentine is eager to leave the French capital and earn himself more playing time.

Therefore, he wouldn’t object any sort of deal that sees him joining Max Allegri’s side, even if it leaves his future hanging in the balance.

The source suggests that Icardi feels that he can prove his worth on the pitch and convince Juventus in maintaining his services on a permanent basis.