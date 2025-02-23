UDINE, ITALY - AUGUST 20:Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus at Dacia Arena on August 20, 2023 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus are unlikely to join the race for Ademola Lookman who is widely expected to leave Atalanta next summer.

The Nigerian has been one of the most consistent goal threats in Serie A since joining La Dea in the summer of 2022. The Bianconeri are all-too-familiar with his exploits, especially after scoring a brace against them in the entertaining 3-3 draw back in January 2023.

The 27-year-old was absolutely brilliant last term, leading the club towards Europa League glory. He famously scored an astonishing hattrick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman has been equally decisive this term, but his latest spat with his manager Gian Piero Gasperini is likely to spell the end of his days in Bergamo.

The experienced tactician singled out the attacker after the club’s disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Club Brugge. He described Lookman as one of the worst penalty-kick takers, suggesting he had no business stepping up for the spot (which he infamously missed).

Lookman then publicly responded to Gasperini by releasing a statement describing the coach’s stance as ‘disrespectful’. Hence, many believe the rapport between the two men is irreparable at this stage.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Liverpool will be looking to pounce on the opportunity and pick up the striker next summer. The Reds would have to splash at least 50 million euros to snatch the services of the 2024 African Player of the Year.

On the other hand, the source doesn’t expect Juventus to take part in the race, as they would struggle to meet the Orobici’s request.

Juventus will be looking to keep Randal Kolo Muani in Turin, so their attacking budget will likely be spent on the Frenchman, although Cristiano Giuntoli will be aiming to find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a new loan while inserting an obligation to buy.