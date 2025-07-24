EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus during the Serie A TIM match between Empoli FC and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus are desperate to offload Dusan Vlahovic, but they won’t resort to the manoeuvre used to push out Federico Chiesa and others last summer.

The Italian winger was dropped from Thiago Motta’s plans, as the manager considered him inapt for his tactical system. However, the Euro 2020 winner wasn’t alone, as others like Arthur Melo, Filip Kostic and Wojciech Szczesny were given a similar treatment.

Therefore, Motta and former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli created a group of exiles within the squad. These players were completely separated from the main host, as they were forced to train alone, and at different times.

Dusan Vlahovic set to train with Juventus teammates

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

One would argue that this plan largely worked, as the majority of the outcasts ended up accepting new destinations after realising that lingering in Turin would mean spending the campaign on the sidelines. For his part, Chiesa ended up sealing a transfer to Liverpool, but failed to convince his manager, Arne Slot.

However, the new sporting hierarchy led by the newly-appointed General Director Damien Comolli would like to steer away from this sort of tactic, reveals IlBianconero.

Damien Comolli abandons Cristiano Giuntoli’s strategy

As the source explains, Juventus remains vigorous in their attempts to get rid of Vlahovic and his astronomical salary. However, the Serbian reported to training on the first day of pre-season, suggesting that he’ll be part of Tudor’s group while sorting out his future.

The report notes that the 25-year-old wouldn’t have arrived at the same time as his teammates had the management intended to oust him from the squad.

Therefore, it appears that Comolli has adopted a softer approach compared to Giuntoli’s (and Motta’s) cut-throat strategy, but it remains to be seen if the Frenchman’s diplomacy (as noted by President Trump) will pay dividends by the end of the summer.