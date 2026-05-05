Juventus have reportedly decided to place Jonathan David on the transfer market at the end of the season, a move that is unlikely to come as a surprise given his underwhelming form. The Canadian striker arrived in the summer as a free agent, with expectations that he would make an immediate impact, but his performances have not met those hopes.

Despite being trusted with regular opportunities, David has struggled to find consistency and has often appeared out of place during matches. Juventus had initially viewed him as an important addition to their squad, yet he has not managed to fulfil his potential in his first season at the club.

Form struggles and club expectations

The Bianconeri have continued to show faith in the striker, providing him with game time in the hope that he would rediscover his form. However, his difficulties in front of the goal and overall contribution have raised doubts about his long-term role within the team.

Juventus would ideally prefer to see an improvement in his performances, but even a return to form may not be enough to secure his future in Turin. The club are now weighing their options as they consider how best to optimise its squad ahead of the next campaign.

Financial strategy behind potential sale

As reported by Tuttosport, Juventus are also motivated by financial considerations in its decision-making. The report indicates that the club are targeting capital gains, and David represents a valuable asset in that regard.

Because he was signed on a free transfer, any fee received from his sale would be recorded as pure profit in the club’s accounts. This makes him an attractive candidate for a sale, particularly if a suitable offer is received.

For this reason, Juventus may proceed with a transfer regardless of whether his form improves, prioritising financial benefit alongside sporting considerations.