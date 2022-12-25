Miretti
Club News

Why Juventus youngsters might not be ready to win the league title

December 25, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Juventus has been relying on youngsters to help deliver match points to them in recent weeks, and it shows the Bianconeri no longer depend only on veterans.

On paper, it is a good thing and hands them some much-needed good press after years of being accused of neglecting their young players.

The Bianconeri have handed debuts to a number of Next Gen players and the likes of Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior have been promoted to the senior side.

However, a team dominated by young players rarely win trophies like all of us know and have seen in different competitions around the world, which makes this path a risky one to follow.

Every club needs a nice blend of youth and experience to win titles, but Juve is heading towards being taken over by young and inexperienced players.

Unless the Bianconeri sign experienced stars in the summer and lose the likes of Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot, their squad will be filled with youngsters.

If that happens, fans must lower their expectations because it could take some time before they win the league or any other trophy.

This is because young players will need time to develop and start competing for top honours, considering most do not have the know-how to conquer tough opponents at critical stages of a competition.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

milik

Release or keep – Which soon-to-be free agent should Juventus keep?

December 25, 2022
Vlahovic

Forget the rumours. Vlahovic will not leave Juventus. Here is why

December 25, 2022
Weston McKennie

Five biggest Juventus disappointments from the last 12 months

December 25, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn December 25, 2022 at 3:46 pm

    because there`s a dinosaur in charge? you can with the right coach. there is a wonderful mix of older and young right now, wasted on allegri teaching kids it`d ok to defend for 70 minutes a game and 1-0 is the best victory. so it`s piece pushing experience over the young? right. that`s absolutely wrong.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.