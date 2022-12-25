Why Juventus youngsters might not be ready to win the league title

Juventus has been relying on youngsters to help deliver match points to them in recent weeks, and it shows the Bianconeri no longer depend only on veterans.

On paper, it is a good thing and hands them some much-needed good press after years of being accused of neglecting their young players.

The Bianconeri have handed debuts to a number of Next Gen players and the likes of Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior have been promoted to the senior side.

However, a team dominated by young players rarely win trophies like all of us know and have seen in different competitions around the world, which makes this path a risky one to follow.

Every club needs a nice blend of youth and experience to win titles, but Juve is heading towards being taken over by young and inexperienced players.

Unless the Bianconeri sign experienced stars in the summer and lose the likes of Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot, their squad will be filled with youngsters.

If that happens, fans must lower their expectations because it could take some time before they win the league or any other trophy.

This is because young players will need time to develop and start competing for top honours, considering most do not have the know-how to conquer tough opponents at critical stages of a competition.