Why Juve’s Arrivabene could play a major role in signing Sassuolo star

With Paulo Dybala in the midst of his farewell tour, Juventus are already searching the market for a capable replacement.

The argentine will leave the club once his contract expires by the end of the season, leaving the Bianconeri in need of a new second striker.

Hence, Giacomo Raspadori has emerged as one of the hottest names to replace the departing number 10.

This season, the 22-year-old has found the back of the net on ten occasions in Serie A, with his latest strike coming during the match between Sassuolo and Juventus on Monday.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Maurizio Arrivabene could play a major role in the club’s pursuit of Raspadori.

As the report explains, the Old Lady’s CEO enjoys excellent relationships with the young player’s agent Tullio Tinti. Moreover, the Bianconeri have amicable relations with Sassuolo in general having conducted several transfers in the past, with the latest being Manuel Locatelli’s switch to Turin last summer.

The source adds that Raspadori currently earns 600,000 euros per season, which is less than all current Juventus players in the exception of third goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio (300,000 euros).

The Italy international is a youth product of the Emilian club, and has a contract that ties him to the Mapei Stadium until 2024.