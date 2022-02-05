Why Juve’s attacking trident could become a reality

During Max Allegri’s first tenure at Juventus, we all remember how the tactician opted to gradually introduce his new signings into the first lineup.

The likes of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Alex Sandro can all testify on the matter. Nevertheless, things could work out differently for Dusan Vlahovic.

Despite signing for the club only a week ago, the Serbian is already at the heart of the manager’s tactical scheme.

Italian journalist Luca Bianchin explains in his column for la Gazzetta dello Sport that Allegri will unleash his new bomber from the get-go against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

While the former Fiorentina man will be leading the charge, Morata remains an important tactical piece for the former Cagliari manager.

In fact, the source expects the Spaniard to start on the left wing, explaining how he will play the role of “Robin” for the Bianconeri’s new “Batman”.

However, Dybala’s position in the equation remains dubious. While the Argentine often plays in a central role that leans towards the right flank, he’s far from being a natural winger.

But the report believes that La Joya can start on the right wing and then switch into the hole behind the strikers.

Moreover, Juan Cuadrado didn’t train with the rest of the squad on Friday so his availability for the weekend’s match remains in doubt.

This could ultimately pave the way for the three strikers to start, even if this adventurous formation could be a dangerous approach against Igor Tudor’s impressive side.