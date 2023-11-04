Juventus is actively scouting several midfield targets, and one player who has emerged as a leading candidate for this role is Kalvin Phillips.

The Englishman has found limited playing time at Manchester City and faces the risk of missing out on a spot in the England squad for the Euro 2024 tournament. As a result, Juventus is considering Phillips as a potential addition to strengthen their midfield during the January transfer window.

In addition to Phillips, the Bianconeri are exploring options like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo de Paul, and Lazar Samardzic. However, according to a report on Il Bianconero, signing Phillips may be the most favourable option for Juventus.

The report suggests that Manchester City may not insist on a permanent transfer or an obligation to make the move permanent, potentially allowing Phillips to join Juventus on a straight loan. This arrangement would be advantageous for Juventus, as it aligns with their current financial constraints, making Phillips an attractive prospect for the club.

Juve FC Says

Phillips is a fine midfielder and we can make good progress in the second half of the season if we add him to our group.

Signing him on a free loan will also give us a chance to sign another midfielder if we have a little more money to spend.