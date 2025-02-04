Juventus fans are excited about how Lloyd Kelly will perform in their team after he sealed a late move from Newcastle United to the Allianz Stadium. The defender had been on Juventus’ radar for a long time, and when the opportunity arose, the Bianconeri moved swiftly to secure his signature.

After prolonged negotiations, Juventus agreed to a deal to sign Kelly on loan for the rest of the season. The club have been looking to strengthen their defence, and Kelly’s arrival is seen as a positive step towards achieving that goal. With Juventus striving for success, having players who can make an immediate impact is essential, and the club are confident Kelly can deliver on that front.

Kelly is expected to be an important player, at least until Gleison Bremer returns to full fitness. The Englishman is excited to be in Turin and is eager to contribute to the team. However, he could only watch his teammates in their latest training session, as he was not able to participate. This was due to some bureaucratic processes that need to be completed before he is officially cleared to train with the squad, according to Calciomercato.

Despite this, Juventus have a long period to prepare for their next match against Como. The club are confident that Kelly will be available for that match, allowing him to integrate into the team and start building chemistry with his new teammates.

Coming from a strong Newcastle United side, Kelly is expected to bring valuable experience and skill to the Juventus backline. The club believe he has the potential to earn a place in the starting XI, thanks to his versatility and proven ability to perform at a high level. If he adapts well to Serie A, Kelly could become a key player for Juventus as they push for more success this season.