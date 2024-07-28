Juventus are widely expected to crown Kenan Yildiz as their new Number 10, but the club is reportedly waiting for a particular signal from the player.

The 19-year-old signed for the Bianconeri two years ago and initially joined the Primavera ranks. But his meteoric rise saw him becoming an important pillar for both club and country at the senior level.

The Turkish star displayed the type of lavish skills and fabulous goals required to earn the iconic jersey once donned by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero.

Therefore, many believe that Yildiz will be wearing the Number 10 sooner rather than later.

So what’s stopping the club from handing him the coveted shirt and put an end to all speculations?

According to Tuttosport, Juventus want to be reassured that Yildiz is willing to pledge his future to the club.

Hence, the management is expecting the youngster to put his signature on a new contract, pushing back the deadline potentially until 2029.

In this case, the Turk would raise all doubts, and the club would know they can entrust him with the Number 10 for years to come.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the teenager will pen a deal before the start of the season which would allow him to don the Number 10 as early as the 2024/25 campaign.

Yildiz’s current deal runs until June 2023. He currently earns 300,000 euros per season, while the club is offering him a yearly net salary of 1.2 million