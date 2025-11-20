While Juventus are keen to tie down Kenan Yildiz with a new and improved contract, the player is happy to bide his time.

The 20-year-old currently earns around €1.5 million, a figure that doesn’t reflect his elemental role at the club.

And yet, the young man is in no rush to sign an extension that should triple his current salary.

Kenan Yildiz’s stance on new Juventus contract

According to Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24), Yildiz is primarily focused on doing well on the pitch and improving his skillset.

Therefore, he considers the ongoing contract talks a mere distraction he could do without. Moreover, the youngster feels that earning a top salary would place a bigger burden on his shoulders, as he will be required to make an instant jump in terms of quality.

So while his father and his entourage will certainly continue to discuss the situation with Damien Comolli and the rest of the Juventus management, the attacker wants to do his talking on the pitch.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri would like to close the deal as soon as possible. Even though they have the player under contract until June 2029, the ever-growing interest from the Premier League has been a cause for concern at Continassa.

Juventus confident about reaching an agreement with Yildiz

On a related note, Calciomercato insists that Juventus remain highly optimistic, as they believe they should be able to strike a deal with Yildiz and his representatives in the coming weeks or months.

The Juventus directors realise that the player has every desire to stay in Turin and cement himself as a protagonist at the club.

This season, Yildiz has already contributed with three goals and four assists between the Serie A and the Champions League. However, his impact has dwindled in recent weeks, so he’ll be keen to recapture his spark as swiftly as possible.