Under the guidance of manager Thiago Motta, Thuram has started in five of Juventus’s last six matches, including the last two games. His consistent inclusion in the starting lineup reflects Motta’s increasing trust in his abilities and the crucial role he plays in the team’s tactics. As reported by Il Bianconero, Thuram is expected to start in the upcoming Champions League clash against Lille, which speaks volumes about his rising stature within the squad.

One of the key reasons for his anticipated selection against Lille is his physicality, which Motta deems essential when facing the French side. Lille has proven to be a formidable opponent, having already secured victories against top teams like Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the current campaign. The Bianconeri will need every ounce of strength and skill in midfield to compete effectively. Furthermore, Thuram’s experience in Ligue 1 gives him an edge in understanding the style of play associated with French clubs, which could be vital in breaking down Lille’s defence.

Thuram’s recent performances have been marked by his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively, showcasing his versatility as a midfielder. His increasing game time not only highlights his development but also indicates Motta’s willingness to build a team around players who can adapt and grow within the system. As Juventus prepares to face Lille, the expectation is that Thuram’s form will continue to rise, and his physical presence will help the team secure a crucial victory.

With Lille eager to add Juventus to their list of high-profile scalps, the Bianconeri must be prepared for a challenging encounter. If Thuram can maintain his fine shape and contribute effectively, Juventus stands a better chance of emerging from this contest with a positive result and avoiding a repeat of the Stuttgart loss.