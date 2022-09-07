Why Kostic crossing could be a double-edged sword for Juventus

Last season, Filip Kostic cemented himself as one of the best assist providers in the continent. The Serbian created eight goals for his former Eintracht Frankfurt teammates on the road towards Europa League triumph.

Thanks to his sublime crossing ability, Juventus identified the winger as a the ideal profile for the left flank, especially due to the squad’s dire need for a player who possesses such traits.

Last night, the 29-year-old was one of the best performers for the Bianconeri in the losing effort against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League opener.

The Serbia international showcased his brilliant crossing by providing an exquisite assist for Weston McKennie’s goal.

However, ilBianconero warns that the player’s best trait could become a double-edged sword for the club.

The source explains that Max Allegri shouldn’t over-rely on Kostic when it comes to feeding his tall strikers Arek Milik and Dusan Vlahovic.

Such strategy would eventually backfire by rendering the team’s tactics too obvious and predictable, allowing opposition to easily counter our plays by focusing on blocking the winger’s runs and crosses.

Instead, Max Allegri must maintain a certain balance between the various weapons at his disposal.

Juve FC say

The source does have a point, as the manager has a tendency to rely on a certain strategy when it seems to work.

However, Leandro Paredes’ arrival should offer Juventus more solutions from the centre, while Angel Di Maria’s return would also lift some of the pressure currently held on Kostic’s shoulders.