Manchester City showed an interest in Andrea Cambiaso in the January transfer window, and Juventus waited for an offer for his signature.

The defender has proven to be one of the best players in his role in Serie A, and even Real Madrid follows him.

City was forced to sell Kyle Walker in the last window after the Englishman asked to leave the club and wanted to replace him with Cambiaso.

Juve had no plans to sell Cambiaso, but every player has a price, and they were open to selling the fullback as long as the offer was right.

Fans waited to see what would happen, but City’s interest in his signature never advanced beyond rumours, even though it seemed Juve would happily sell him.

At the end of this season, it would be even easier for City to get their man because Juve will not struggle to replace him.

The defender could also be more than happy to move to England, but that is unlikely to happen.

Cambiaso has become injury-prone, which could be why City never advanced their interest in his signature.

In the summer, there would also be several other options for the Premier League champions to consider, so they might ignore Cambiaso for another player.