Manchester United had shown serious interest in signing Gleison Bremer for several months, a player Juventus highly values as their key defender.

Bremer is considered crucial by Juventus fans, and the club is intent on retaining him for the long term.

Despite United’s interest, Juventus has been adamant about retaining Bremer, though acknowledging every player has a price.

Recently, however, discussions about a potential move to United have stalled, with little coverage in the media about any ongoing negotiations.

This development is positive for Juventus as they aim to provide Thiago Motta with a strong squad to begin his tenure as manager.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the reason for the cooling of interest lies in Juventus’s reluctance to engage in talks regarding Bremer’s transfer. Additionally, United has reportedly shifted its focus to a different target who may present a more viable option for them to sign.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the best defenders in Serie A, and keeping him in our group will give Thiago Motta a good defence to build his team around.