This year has been an eventful one for Weston McKennie. The American left Juventus in January joining Leeds United on loan.

However, his disappointing Premier League spell turned out to be a brief one. The Whites were relegated to the English Championship at the end of the season, prompting the player’s return to Turin.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old presented himself in brilliant physical shape in pre-season and managed to climb his way back in Max Allegri’s ranks.

The former Schalke man has also been featured in a new position, occupying the right flank.

But despite finding mild success as a wingback, the manager could switch him back to his original role, explains Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

As the source tells it, McKennie could make a return to the middle of the park due to the lack of convincing options.

The report explains how Adrien Rabiot hasn’t been on the same level compared to last season when he was bossing the middle of the park while consistently scoring goals. The Frenchman dealt with an injury in pre-season which might be hindering his displays.

Nicolo Fagioli is in the same boat. The Italian’s displays have been underwhelming since his return from a collarbone injury sustained in Sevilla at the end of the last season.

Finally, Fabio Miretti hasn’t been able to pounce on the opportunities that came his way since the start of the season.

This term, Manuel Locatelli has been the only midfielder able to produce convincing performances on a consistent basis.

Therefore, McKennie could return to bolster the midfield department, perhaps giving his compatriot Timothy Weah the chance to play on the right flank, as Weston’s father recently suggested.