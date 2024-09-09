Milan could finally lunge forward with an enticing offer to sign Adrien Rabiot who has been a free agent since leaving Juventus.

The Frenchman left Continassa after five years of service. The Bianconeri put an offer on the table at the end of last season but didn’t receive a reply from the player and his mother Veronique.

The 29-year-old thus decided to test free agency, but ironically, he has yet to receive an offer that matches the figures proposed by Juventus – at least not from Europe.

According to Calciomercato, Rabiot has already rejected some offers from Turkish clubs who remain very active on the market.

Moreover, the France international doesn’t fancy a move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his playing career, as he prefers to stay in Europe.

For their part, Milan have been pondering a move for the midfielder, but their offers have been deemed too low thus far.

Nevertheless, this could all change following Ismael Bennacer’s recent knock.

The Algerian sustained a serious knock while on international duty which will rule him out of action for several months.

This could prompt the Rossoneri to raise their proposal for Rabiot as they find themselves desperate for midfield reinforcement.

Moreover, FIFA’s insurance will have to cover Bennacer’s salary as the injury ensued under the organization’s banner.

Therefore, Milan could finally have the financial means to pull off the coup and bring the former Juventus star back to Serie A pitches.