Juventus have recently identified Pierre Kalulu as their new primary target to bolster the backline. However, the Frenchman isn’t fully convinced.

After missing out on Riccardo Calfiori and Jean-Clair Todibo, the Bianconeri have turned to the versatile Milan defender who appears to be outside Paulo Fonseca’s plans.

The Turin-based giants are looking to sign the 24-year-old on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

And while the Rossoneri have no qualms about this formula, it has reportedly raised concerns on the player’s part.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Kalulu is still reflecting on his future while Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. await a definitive answer.

As the source explains, the Lyon youth product would be happy to sign for the Bianconeri, but remains worried about the loan formula.

In other words, he wants guarantees over his future, as he doesn’t fancy spending a year at the Allianz Stadium only to find himself on the road again.

So it remains to be seen whether Juventus would be willing to tweak the terms of the agreement to appease the player or simply turn their attention to an alternative profile while they still can.

Kalulu joined Milan in the summer of 2020 and gradually established himself as a protagonist at the back for Stefano Pioli’s side.

However, injuries have hampered his momentum over the past two years, and has now lost his starting place at Milanello.