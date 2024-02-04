A report in the Italian press offers insights into the botched transfer of Moise Kean to Atletico Madrid.

The Italian striker was all set to join the Colchoneros in the final days of the January transfer session.

The 23-year-old landed in the Spanish capital last Sunday and underwent his medical in the following morning.

However, test results detected an unrecovered injury, which halted the transfer and ultimately sent the player back to Turin.

According to IlBianconero, the Juventus medical staff had ensured that Kean was fit enough to make an imminent return to the pitch.

However, the medical revealed that the striker will need an estimated recovery period of three weeks before making his return to action.

Moreover, Kean doesn’t intend to rush his recovery. He would like to regain his full fitness before making his return to the pitch to avoid a relapse.

Therefore, Atletico opted against finalizing the operation, preferring to keep their attacking department intact.

Nevertheless, the source insists that the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci still holds the striker’s unwavering trust.

Despite the failed transfer, Kean remains serene and is now focusing on his recovery. He will then be looking to climb back in the ranks and prove his worth for Juventus.

The emergence of Kenan Yildiz pushed Kean further down in the pecking order. So it remains to be seen if the Italian will be able to gain playing time in the second half of the season, especially amidst the lack of European commitments.