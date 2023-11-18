Moise Kean has become a significant figure for the Italian national team under the management of Luciano Spalletti. Despite struggling to score for Juventus this season, his playing style and movement have earned him a call-up from the national team coach.

However, in the recent game against North Macedonia, Juventus fans were surprised to see Kean not even named on the bench, spending the entire match in the stands alongside other players. Football Italia has shed light on this decision.

According to the report, Kean’s absence from the matchday squad may be attributed to his form in training. The decision could be a result of concerns about his fitness level not being at its optimum, leading to his exclusion from the squad for that particular match.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been a regular for us in recent weeks, so we expect that he will return to the club in good condition.

The striker has been one of the finest players in the squad this campaign, and we will be happy to have him back in good shape after the break.