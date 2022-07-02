Why Morata could still return to Juventus despite Atletico renewal

Last Wednesday, Juventus paid tribute to Alvaro Morata following the expiry of his loan stint.

The Spaniard had rejoined the Bianconeri for a second spell in 2020, and the club has already spent 20 million euros to have him on loan from Atletico Madrid for two campaigns.

Nonetheless, the management was unwilling to make the deal permanent for an additional 35 millions. Hence, the player made his return to the Spanish capital.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Morata could still have a future at Juventus despite the latest revelation regarding his contract renewal with Atletico until 2024.

As the source explains, his extended deal with the Colchoneros suggests that the two clubs could still work out a new loan formula. On the other hand, an expiring contact would have ruled out such proposition.

Moreover, the report adds that the striker has a cold relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone, while he enjoys a great rapport with Max Allegri.

This aspect shouldn’t be undermined, as it provides an extra motive for all parties to dig deeper in order to reach a happy ending.

Juve FC say

Despite his humble scoring charts, Morata has proved to be a loyal servant for the cause and a generous player who puts the team’s interests above all else.

It’s easy to understand why Allegri and the management remain keen on bringing the 29-year-old back to Turin.

So let’s wait and see if the two clubs can find an agreement.