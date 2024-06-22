Several reports have linked Alvaro Morata with a return to Juventus this summer after he expressed frustration over his treatment at Atletico Madrid.

Morata is one of the more criticised players in La Liga but has admittedly received more respect when playing outside of Spain.

This situation reflects poorly on Atletico Madrid, who are reportedly open to his departure after Euro 2024.

Morata has already had two spells at Juventus, and reports continue to suggest a potential return to the Allianz Stadium.

However, that may not happen for a third time, even though many Juve fans would welcome it.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the Old Lady does not have much interest in Morata because they want to break away from their past.

Under Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli, they want to start fresh and will not go back for Morata.

Instead, they plan to give chances to newer players who have no prior history at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Morata has already enjoyed two spells on our books, but a third spell is not necessary to make him one of our idols.

We need to focus on newer players, and the club’s approach is the best way to go.