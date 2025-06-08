Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are reportedly leading the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic despite recent links to Milan.

The Rossoneri have appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach, and some sources claimed that the former Juventus manager is looking to reunite with his Serbian pupil.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, there has been contact between the returning Milan boss and Vlahovic’s entourage, but they haven’t discussed any details.

The transfer market expert believes that signing the 25-year-old bomber won’t be easy for the Rossoneri, especially with the player’s yearly salary reaching €12 million starting next season.

Allegri interested in Dusan Vlahovic reunion

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Moreover, Pedulla recalls how Allegri and Vlahovic had their good moments during their time at Juventus, but there were also times when they weren’t on the same page.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Fenerbahce have already made a concrete bid for the former Fiorentina star.

The Turkish giants are determined to find a top-notch striker to replace the departing Edin Dzeko, and they believe they have a good chance to lure Vlahovic to the Eastern side of Istanbul.

Fenerbahce’s offer & Juve’s request

Mourinho’s club has reportedly placed €30 million, which many would consider a fair price based on the player’s inconsistent displays, not to mention his contract which expires in 12 months.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper claims that the Bianconeri are holding out for €40 million, at least at this early stage of the summer.

This valuation could largely hinge on the number of suitors who will emerge over the next few weeks and how much they’ll be willing to offer. The source adds that €20 million would be enough to avoid recording a capital loss.

In any case, Vlahovic is expected to join Juventus for the FIFA World Cup later next month before making a decision on his future.