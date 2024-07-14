A report in the Italian media suggests that Juventus midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia could have an important role to play under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

The 24-year-old joined the club’s youth ranks as a mere child and represented every age group before eventually reaching the first team.

Nevertheless, the Italian was left starving for playing time last season, and many tipped him to leave the club amidst the Giuntoli/Motta summer revolution.

However, IlBianconero proposes a contrasting scenario where Nicolussi Caviglia would finally become a Juventus pillar.

As the source explains, a bond between the midfielder and his manager is swiftly forming during pre-season as showcased by the footage coming from Continassa.

The coach was seen embracing a physically exhausted Caviglia, appreciating his hard work at the end of another fast-paced training session.

Moreover, the source notes that the Juventus midfielder possesses similar characteristics to Motta who also used to operate in front of the defense and provide balance and symmetry between the lines.

While the report admits that reading too much from the first training sessions would be premature, the early signs are certainly positive.

Motta will have many interesting options at his disposal this season, including new signings Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram, as well as Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Fagioli.

But Caviglia’s early presence in pre-season could provide him with a golden chance to win over Motta and secure a place in next season’s squad.