Victor Osimhen continues to be strongly linked with a move to Juventus as the club prepares for a major shake-up in their attacking department. With Dusan Vlahovic likely to leave in the current transfer window, the Bianconeri are exploring options to find a high-quality replacement capable of leading the line more effectively.

The club has reportedly been keeping tabs on Osimhen since his return from a loan spell at Galatasaray. Juventus are looking to move on from Vlahovic, who is entering the final year of a contract that includes a salary the club can no longer justify. If a buyer emerges, Juve intends to reinvest in a more suitable alternative, with Osimhen considered a primary candidate.

Juve’s Transfer Puzzle: Osimhen or Kolo Muani?

The Bianconeri also face a decision involving Randal Kolo Muani, who has spent the past few months on loan and made a strong impression. Juventus are interested in retaining the French forward on a permanent basis, but finances could limit their ability to secure both him and Osimhen.

Although Kolo Muani earns less than Osimhen in net salary, a crucial financial detail may swing the club’s decision in favour of the Nigerian. As reported by Il Bianconero, Osimhen’s wages fall under the Growth Decree, which means the club would not have to pay full tax on his salary. This regulation could significantly reduce the overall financial burden of the deal, making Osimhen a more practical acquisition despite his higher headline salary.

Financial Considerations Could Dictate Juventus’ Final Move

Juventus are currently weighing the sporting and financial benefits of both players. Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, while Kolo Muani offers versatility and has already adapted to the squad. However, with budget constraints in play, the Growth Decree’s tax advantage could make Osimhen a more attractive option.

The club remains open to the idea of adding both forwards if circumstances allow, but a decision will likely come down to which deal offers the best value for money. If there is little difference in the total financial package, signing Osimhen may prove to be the smarter long-term investment.