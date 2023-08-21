Last night, Fabio Miretti landed himself a starting spot in Max Allegri’s first lineup of the season. The young midfielder had a decent performance in what was a dominating first half for Juventus in Udine.

The Bianconeri catapulted their opponents’ goal with three strikes before the halftime break before easing off the pressure in the second period.

For his part, the 20-year-old left his place on the pitch after the interval for Nicolò Fagioli who has just returned from a collarbone injury in a move that could foretell Miretti’s campaign.

The youngster starved for playing time last season, with Fagioli ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, the management is still considering a loan switch for the club’s youth product who has no lack of suitors on the market, as we reported yesterday.

Nevertheless, one club in particular is pushing hard for the player’s services.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Monza are hellbent on signing Miretti before the end of the summer transfer session.

As the source explains, Biancorossi manager Raffaele Palladino deems the youngster as the ideal fit for his tactical jigsaw.

The former Juventus forward would like to deploy Miretti in the double pivot in his 3-4-2-1 formation. This would allow club captain Matteo Pessina to play further up the field, as an attacking midfielder.

Last season, Palladino was able to rely on Nicolò Rovella in that particular spot, so he’s now resorting to another Juventus loanee.

This could be a good idea since Miretti hasn’t been able to deliver any goals when playing in an advanced position, suggesting that a deeper role could suit him better.