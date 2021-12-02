Why Paulo Dybala hasn’t yet signed his contract renewal

Last season, Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal saga was one of the most discussed topics throughout the campaign.

But following Federico Cherubini’s promotion and Max Allegri’s return, the Bianconeri were able to find a breakthrough.

The player’s agent Jorge Antun spent several weeks in Turin during the summer, and it is believed that the two parties have found an agreement in principle.

The Argentine is expected to sign a contract that ties him to the Old Lady until 2026 and would see him earn 8 million euros per season plus two millions as bonuses.

But despite the reported agreement, the signatures are yet to be put in paper. So what’s the reason behind the delay?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the two parties haven’t yet formalized the renewal due to technical reasons related to the club’s lawyers and the drafting of the contract.

The source explains that the agreement could include some complex clauses related to image rights and bonuses that eventually become a fixed figure by the third season.

Nevertheless, the report claims that the club expects the contract to be signed by the end of the year.

Juve FC say

Since the beginning of the false accounting investigation, the management has maintained a calm and confident figure in public.

But we can bet that the atmosphere is anything but serene on the inside, and this could partially explain why the directors are not exactly in the mood to focus on contract renewals