Juventus supporters were left stunned when Randal Kolo Muani completed a transfer to Tottenham on deadline day, despite their club having spent months in negotiations to secure his return. The French striker had featured prominently for the Bianconeri during the second half of last season, when he joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and was also part of the squad that took part in the Club World Cup.

Muani impressed during his spell in Turin, and both the player and the club shared the ambition of making the move permanent. The forward reportedly turned down several offers to leave PSG, making clear his preference to rejoin Juventus. For much of the summer, a deal appeared likely, strengthening fans’ belief that he would once again wear black and white.

Juventus’s Sudden Change of Direction

Events took a dramatic turn on deadline day, however, when Juventus abandoned negotiations to sign Muani and instead secured the services of Lois Openda. This unexpected shift forced Muani to accept Tottenham’s offer, a move that surprised many observers and left Juventus fans disappointed.

The outcome not only shocked supporters but also reportedly infuriated PSG, who had expected Juventus to finalise the transfer after months of discussions. For PSG, which had accommodated Muani’s preference to move to Turin, the breakdown in negotiations was seen as a breach of trust.

Tensions Between Juventus and PSG

According to Calciomercato, the relationship between the two clubs has been seriously strained by the episode. The report states that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was furious with Juventus director Damien Comolli, accusing him of mishandling the negotiations. It was alleged that Comolli altered the terms of Juventus’ offer on deadline day, a move PSG rejected outright. The French club is said to have felt that their counterparts were “making fun” of them by shifting their stance so late in the process.

The decision to prioritise Openda over Muani has been widely debated among Juventus supporters and pundits, with many questioning whether the change was in the club’s best long-term interests. For Muani, the move to Tottenham represents an unexpected but significant opportunity to continue his development in the Premier League.

While Juventus fans may regret missing out on a player who had expressed such clear loyalty to their club, the forward now begins a new chapter in England. The hope for many is that he enjoys success at Tottenham, even if his absence in Turin remains a source of disappointment.