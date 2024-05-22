With uncertainty surrounding the Juventus bench, the Bianconeri might soon face the departure of some key players.

One player they are eager to retain is Adrien Rabiot, yet the Frenchman has continued to hesitate in committing to Juventus long-term.

The club fears Rabiot may consider leaving now that Max Allegri has been sacked, as the former manager played a significant role in convincing him to sign a new deal last summer.

Juventus is now prioritising the appointment of a new manager before addressing the futures of players they wish to retain.

Inter Milan has been linked with a move for Rabiot, though many consider such a transfer improbable due to the historic rivalry between the clubs.

However, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that Juventus could indeed lose Rabiot to Inter. The reason being that he may be enticed by the opportunity to play alongside his friends Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram, both key figures at Inter Milan.

While the rivalry between the clubs is significant, the influence of close relationships could sway Rabiot’s decision.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot remains an important player for us, and we expect him to stay on for at least one more season.

The midfielder has other options, so if he chooses Inter, it will be a disregard for his history with us.