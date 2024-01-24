Juventus faces Empoli next in their bid to win Serie A, and it is another must-win game ahead of their match against Inter Milan at the start of February.

The Bianconeri have entered the second half of the season in very fine form and will be eager to make it count by winning the league.

While Inter Milan remains the favourite, Juventus is currently at the top of the table and can maintain that position with a victory against Empoli.

However, they may have to secure the victory without one of their key men, as Adrien Rabiot is set to miss out again.

The French midfielder missed their last game due to injury, and Calciomercato reports that he may not be included in the team to face Empoli.

The report claims that Juventus does not want to risk Rabiot in that game because they expect him to be fit for the match against Inter Milan at the start of next month.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key cog in the wheel for us, so we certainly have to ensure we keep him in the squad.

The midfielder has been one of our most important players in recent weeks, so having him in the squad to face Inter will be a huge boost.