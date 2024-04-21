AS Roma has surprisingly been linked with a move for Federico Chiesa, with Daniele De Rossi eager to work with the Italian attacker.

Chiesa’s contract expires at the end of next season, and there has been little progress in talks about extending it with Juventus.

While Juventus wants him to stay, no agreement has been reached, and Chiesa does not seem keen to work with Max Allegri for another campaign.

This implies that Allegri may have to leave Juventus before the club can convince Chiesa to stay, and Roma is interested in signing him.

Roma remains confident that a deal can be reached when the time comes, as Chiesa is now valued at just €13.78 million on the Juventus balance sheet, as reported by Football Italia.

The report also claims that Roma can afford his wages of over €5 million because Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea, relieving the club of one of their highest earners.

Juve FC Says

Losing Chiesa to Roma would not be ideal, but we cannot force him to stay. If he refuses to sign a new contract, he has to go.

It is much better to sell him to them than to lose him for free at the end of next season.