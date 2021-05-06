Why Ronaldo could end up staying at Juventus

After a period of drought, Cristiano Ronaldo reconciliated with the back of the net, scoring an all-important late brace that sealed a comeback win for Juventus against Udinese last Sunday.

These two goals have given Andrea Pirlo’s men a relatively calm week ahead of the crucial encounter against Milan in the weekend.

Juventus are in the midst of a tough battle to reach next season’s edition of the Champions League, an event which could be vital in deciding the Portuguese’s future in Turin.

According to Calciomercato, qualifying to Europe’s elite club competition is not the only factor that will decide Ronaldo’s future, but it will surely be an important one.

The report claims that that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is yet to find a club that would be willing to match his current wages which is around 31 million euros per season.

Whilst Paris Saint Germain’s main focus in on renewing Kylian Mbappé’s contract, Real Madrid and Manchester United would only be interested in the player in case he accepts to lower his demands.

Moreover, if Juventus decide to let him leave for free a year earlier than the expiry of his contract, then they will be losing around 28 millions from the operation.

Therefore, the source believes that the best solution for the two parties involved is that Juventus build a strong team around Ronaldo for next season, of course after sealing their qualification to the Champions League.