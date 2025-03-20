Juventus are seriously considering parting ways with Thiago Motta at the end of the season, but an earlier dismissal may prove to be the better course of action.

The team has suffered back-to-back defeats, conceding seven goals without scoring once. This sudden decline is particularly concerning, given that Juventus were on an impressive run of form before these losses. The shift in performance has been drastic, raising questions about Motta’s ability to steer the club forward.

As the most successful club in Italian football, Juventus are held to the highest standards. Expectations remain immense in every match and throughout every season, and the club’s leadership understands the urgency of improving results. If Juventus are to return to their best, a managerial change may be necessary.

While it may sound harsh when pundits claim that Motta has lost the dressing room, the player’s body language appears to reinforce this suggestion. When a squad lacks motivation and unity on the pitch, it is often an unspoken message to the club hierarchy that a change in leadership is required. Juventus must heed these warning signs before further damage is done to their campaign.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

If the team suffers another defeat in their next fixture, dismissing Motta would be the logical step. Taking swift action would send a clear message to the players that the club has high standards and that underperformance will not be tolerated. Maintaining a culture of accountability is essential at a club of Juventus’ stature, and a failure to act decisively could risk further complacency within the squad.

On the other hand, if Motta remains in charge despite continued poor results, the players may begin to feel that they are not being held to the required standards. A lack of decisive action from the club could foster a sense of leniency, leading to further drops in motivation and performance.

Ultimately, Juventus must make a firm decision in the best interest of the club. If results do not improve immediately, a managerial change may be unavoidable to ensure the team remains competitive at the highest level.