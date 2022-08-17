Following the opening day win over Sassuolo, Juventus will be on the road on Matchday Two as they travel to Liguria for a meeting against Sampdoria.

During the first match, Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot were out of squad, serving a one-match ban due to bookings received last season.

So next Monday, the two players could be set to make their first respective appearances in an official match this campaign.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the encounter between Sampdoria and Juventus could be vital for the future of Kean.

With Angel Di Maria out injured, Max Allegri could hand the young Italian a starting berth in attack alongside Dusan Vlahovic, or at the very least thrust him into action in the second half.

The 22-year-old will have the chance to prove his worth and redeem himself after his recent misconduct which prompted the club to leave him out of the friendly test against Atletico Madrid as a disciplinary action.

Moreover, with a new striker expected in Turin before the end of the month, Kean’s playing time could further decrease, which could lead to a replicated scenario from last season.

While Juventus wouldn’t mind getting rid of the striker, the situation on the market remains complex, as the club would have to buy his outrights from Everton before reselling him.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be hoping that the player confirms the improvement signs displayed earlier in pre-season and reestablishes himself as an important member of the squad.