It has been an utterly miserable summer for Leonardo Bonucci who’s still struggling to find himself a home.

The defender’s pre-season started with Juventus officials bluntly informing him that he’s no longer part of the technical project. The Bianconeri stripped him of the captaincy and left him out of the squad.

Despite his best attempts to legally force his way back to the team, the 36-year-old must seal a late-summer move or risks spending the season on the sidelines.

In the last few weeks, Lazio have been contemplating a swoop for the Euro 2020 winner.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Lazio have prepared a one-year contract for Bonucci. However, head coach Maurizio Sarri isn’t too enticed by the idea.

As the source explains, the Tuscan tactician feels that Leo’s arrival could have a negative effect on the Biancocelesti dressing room.

Sarri already coached Bonucci at Juventus during the 2019/20 season. Thus, he’s all too familiar with the defender’s virtues as well as his negative traits.

On the other hand, a report from Il Secolo XIX (via TuttoJuve) claims Genoa have now changed their mind about the defender having rejected his services a few months ago.

The Grifone are now reportedly going all-in in an attempt to lure Bonucci towards the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Genoa’s main rival in the race remains Union Berlin who have qualified to the Champions League for the first time in their history.

However, Bonucci’s desire to remain in Italy could see him giving up on Champions League football.