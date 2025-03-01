Kenan Yildiz has looked lost in the recent games he has played for Juventus, and he needs a boost to his confidence sooner rather than later.

At the start of the campaign, when Thiago Motta confirmed him as a starter in his group, it seemed the youngster would take the league by storm. His potential was clear, and many expected him to make an immediate impact. However, as the season has progressed, Yildiz has struggled to make a significant influence on matches, with Samuel Mbangula proving to be far more decisive in recent weeks.

Juventus boasts several top young talents, but Yildiz was the one most fans were excited about at the beginning of the season. Unfortunately, he has not yet lived up to the expectations placed upon him. Currently, the attacker is one of the players struggling to find form under Motta’s management.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Wearing the prestigious number 10 shirt and playing for a big club like Juventus can be a heavy burden for a young player, and it may be affecting Yildiz’s confidence and performances. The pressure of such a responsibility, especially at a club with such high expectations, could be hindering his development.

It might be wise for Yildiz to take a break from the intense spotlight of Juventus and consider a loan move away from the Allianz Stadium. A temporary move could help him regain his confidence and allow him to play without the weight of constant expectations.

Juventus needs Yildiz to develop and reach his potential, and spending a season away from the pressures of a top club could be the key to unlocking his talent. A loan spell would provide him with valuable experience, and when he returns to Juventus, he could do so as a more refined and confident player, ready to make a more significant impact.