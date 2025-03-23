There is a strong possibility that Juventus will fail to secure a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

Their inconsistent form has already made it difficult for them to challenge for the league title, and now they risk slipping further down the table. Should they miss out on Champions League qualification, it would be regarded as a significant failure within the club, with no manager likely to retain their position under such circumstances.

However, the impact of Juventus failing to secure a Champions League spot would extend beyond the club itself. Italian football as a whole would feel the repercussions, as the presence of the Old Lady in Europe’s premier club competition remains crucial for the league’s global profile.

Several teams are eager to capitalise on Juventus’ struggles and claim a place in the Champions League at their expense. Over the years, Juve’s sustained dominance in Italian football has earned them more rivals than allies within the domestic league. Yet, despite their recent difficulties, their absence from the Champions League would be a major talking point.

Even in a challenging season, Juventus have managed to reach the playoff stages, whereas Bologna, one of their competitors for a top-four finish, was eliminated early. This highlights the club’s resilience and experience in high-stakes situations.

Beyond performance on the pitch, Juventus’ presence in the Champions League significantly boosts the competition’s appeal for Serie A followers worldwide. Their stature, history, and fanbase contribute to the league’s overall visibility on the European stage.

Moreover, Juventus have long established themselves as a team that typically advances past the group stages of the competition. Their players understand the significance of wearing the black and white jersey and the high expectations that come with representing the club at the highest level.

As the season nears its conclusion, the pressure is mounting on Juventus to secure a Champions League place. Their absence from next season’s tournament would mark a significant shift in Italian football and deprive the competition of one of its most historically successful and widely recognised clubs.