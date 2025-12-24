Juventus have already worked through three managers in 2025, yet none has brought the team closer to consistency than Luciano Spalletti. In a short space of time, he has provided a sense of direction and stability that has been missing for far too long, making a strong case for continuity beyond the current campaign.

Spalletti has emerged as one of the most positive influences on the squad in recent years. Despite arriving during a turbulent period, he has quickly implemented structure and clarity, allowing the players to perform with greater confidence. Given the progress already evident, there is little justification for Juventus not to consider extending his stay on the bench.

Short-Term Appointment With Long-Term Impact

In order to demonstrate his ability to guide the team back towards success, Spalletti accepted a short-term contract at the Allianz Stadium that runs until the end of the season. That decision was seen by many as a gamble, both for the club and the manager, but it has so far paid dividends.

There have been persistent rumours that Antonio Conte remains Juventus’s ideal candidate for the role, and the Bianconeri are known to prioritise having a high-profile coach in charge. However, such speculation should not overshadow what is already being achieved. Spalletti has shown himself to be a reliable and stabilising appointment, something the club has lacked amid constant leadership changes.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The Need for Stability at Juventus

Juventus remain one of the most closely followed clubs in the game, and recent performances suggest genuine signs of progress. The team looks more organised, more competitive and better aligned with a clear footballing identity.

To sustain that improvement, Juventus must move away from the hire-and-fire approach that has defined recent seasons. Backing Spalletti on a long-term basis would signal a commitment to stability and trust in a project that is beginning to take shape.

In just a few weeks, Spalletti has earned the respect and confidence of his players. Dismissing him at the end of the season in favour of another change would risk undoing that progress. Juventus would be making a serious mistake by failing to recognise the value of continuity when it is finally within reach.