Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani has an additional admirer at Juventus in the shape of Luciano Spalletti.

In January 2025, the Frenchman joined the Bianconeri on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, in a move orchestrated by the club’s former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, with the full approval of then-head coach, Thiago Motta.

In the summer of 2025, Giuntoli and Motta had already been replaced by Damien Comolli and Igor Tudor, but the new Juventus duo were equally keen to extend the 27-year-old’s time in Turin.

However, the Serie A giants failed to strike an agreement with PSG, so the player instead joined Spurs on loan with an option to buy.

Juventus will try to sign Randal Kolo Muani once again in the summer

Juventus launched another unsuccessful attempt to bring Kolo Muani back in January, as Tottenham weren’t willing to part ways with the striker in the middle of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the France international has already emerged as an early favourite to rejoin the Bianconeri next summer. After all, the Turin-based giants have reconciled with PSG, and the attacker is highly unlikely to dwell in North London beyond the current campaign.

Moreover, La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Spalletti, like his Juventus predecessors Motta and Tudor, is a big fan of Kolo Muani.

The pink newspaper claims that the Tuscan manager’s appreciation for the striker dates back to 2023, when his Napoli met Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League Round of 16.

Spalletti has been a fan of Kolo Muani since 2023

Although the Partenopei comfortably prevailed 5-0 on aggregate, Spalletti was reportedly impressed by Kolo Muani, labelling him as ‘mini-Osimhen’.

While the Frenchman isn’t as physically imposing as his Nigerian counterpart, the former Italy boss was impressed with his ability to win duels against defenders, hold up the ball, and bring his teammates into the play.

Spalletti considers him a significant update on the likes of Jonathan David and Lois Openda in this regard.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Juventus and Kolo Muani will be finally reunited next summer. But with all the parties seemingly on the same page, they should be able to find an agreement, especially with the player’s book value dropping to circa €40 million.