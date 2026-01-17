Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen for Juventus to sign Jean Philippe Mateta during the current transfer window, with the club having already opened talks to bring the striker into their squad. Juventus is working to strengthen its attacking options as it prepares for the second half of the season, and Mateta has emerged as a serious target.

The forward has enjoyed a strong period at Crystal Palace, establishing himself as one of the most effective frontmen in Europe. His performances have helped Palace secure two trophies in recent months, elevating his profile and underlining his ability to deliver at a high level. With his reputation growing, Mateta is now seeking a move to a bigger club to improve his chances of competing for France at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Juventus seek a different attacking profile

Mateta continues to be viewed as an exciting striker who consistently makes Crystal Palace a difficult opponent. His physical presence, work rate and finishing ability have allowed him to maintain a high standard of performance, and he remains a player capable of influencing matches at the top level. He was also a standout performer for the France Under-23 side at the Olympics, further demonstrating his readiness for a step up.

Juventus is determined to ensure it has the right balance within its squad as the season progresses. Several attacking names are currently being considered, and the club is carefully assessing which profiles best suit its tactical needs. The Bianconeri have been monitoring Mateta for some time and believe he could add a new dimension to their forward line.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Spalletti plans an attacking combination

Spalletti is understood to be particularly interested in working with Mateta, as he looks to introduce variety into his attacking options. The Juventus manager seeks a striker with distinct qualities from those already available, enabling greater flexibility in approach and selection.

According to Tuttojuve, Spalletti sees Mateta as an ideal player to complement Jonathan David, believing the pairing could give Juventus a more dynamic and unpredictable attacking threat. As negotiations continue, Juventus will hope to move swiftly to secure a deal that aligns with their ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.