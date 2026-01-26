Juventus has made significant progress since Luciano Spalletti became their manager, and the Bianconeri will be looking to ensure it continues. They have had some poor managers in the past, but since he took charge, the team has been in excellent form.

Juve works hard to ensure they have the best players in their squad, but the manager can only bring out the best in them if he is a capable coach. So far, Spalletti is achieving that, and there is no doubt that Juve now has a manager who could lead them back to dominating Serie A and entertaining the supporters at the same time.

Spalletti, who is expected to remain in the role permanently, could be just the man to spearhead the challenges that lie ahead.

The players respect Spalletti

The players need to respect their manager, and Spalletti commands that respect among the team he met in Turin.

He joined with a solid CV and a track record that the players admire, and he has been able to show them that they can improve if they follow his guidance.

This has earned him their respect, meaning he is unlikely to lose the dressing room anytime soon.

He has shifted the team from depending on some players

Before Spalletti arrived, Juve placed excessive reliance on players such as Kenan Yildiz, Dusan Vlahovic and Gleison Bremer, depending on them to win games, and the team often struggled when they were absent.

Whenever any of these stars were injured, fans would worry because the team frequently underperformed in their absence. However, since Spalletti’s appointment, he has built a more cohesive team that performs well even when key players are missing.

This demonstrates his understanding of team building and the importance of not depending on a few stars, which will contribute to his long-term tenure.

Juventus’ players are building a winning and big club mindset

Juve is a major club, and one reason it dominated Serie A for nine years until 2021 is that every player had a winning mentality and understood they were part of a big club.

Under the previous two managers, the team played and acted like a mediocre side, but Spalletti has reshaped their mindset. The squad now plays with greater confidence and swagger, reflecting a clear understanding of their stature.