Juventus finds itself at a pivotal moment regarding its managerial future, as uncertainty surrounds the tenure of Igor Tudor. Despite leading the club to Champions League qualification, Tudor’s position remains under scrutiny, with the club reportedly working behind the scenes to bring Antonio Conte back to Turin.

Tudor, who assumed the role in March following the dismissal of Thiago Motta, managed to stabilise the side and achieve the immediate target of European qualification. His short spell in charge has been marked by pragmatism and a determined approach, but questions persist over whether he is the right figure to guide Juventus into a new era of competitiveness and success.

Conte’s Return Gains Momentum

According to reports, Juventus are intensifying efforts to persuade Antonio Conte to leave Napoli and return to the Allianz Stadium. Conte, a former player and manager at the club, is viewed by many as the ideal candidate to lead the Bianconeri back to the summit of Italian football. His decision is expected imminently, and Juventus are reportedly lobbying strongly for his return.

This development places Tudor in a challenging position, with indications that he is prepared to accept the club’s decision, even if it means an early termination of his contract. Juventus have the option to dismiss Tudor by paying a release fee, a scenario that seems increasingly likely as pressure mounts for a managerial change.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Pragmatism or Progress?

While dismissing Tudor might appear ungrateful, some argue it may be a pragmatic decision in pursuit of long-term success. Conte’s proven track record makes him a highly attractive option. Should Juventus secure his return, they could position themselves as serious contenders for the Serie A title next season.

On the other hand, retaining Tudor could mean another season of stagnation. His tenure so far has not delivered a significant transformation in the team’s performance, and there is scepticism about his ability to achieve more if given further time.

Ultimately, Juventus must decide whether loyalty to a short-term solution outweighs the opportunity to reappoint a manager of Conte’s calibre. Their choice could shape the club’s trajectory for years to come.