Amidst all the turmoil surrounding the club, forecasting Juve’s squad for next season remains a daunting task.

With all the uncertainty surrounding Continassa, several stars could depart next summer, including the club’s Number One.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the potential lack of European football could prompt Juventus to sacrifice the services of Wojciech Szczesny.

The club currently sits second in the Serie A table, but this situation is likely to change in the coming days following a re-trial in the Capital Gains case. Moreover, the court could hand the club a second point deduction in the coming weeks in the Salary Maneuver trial.

Therefore, Juventus risk missing out on the Champions League, and perhaps European competitions altogether.

For his part, Szczesny has been a great servant to the cause since his arrival in 2017. His current contact expires in 2024.

However, the Pole is one of the club’s biggest earners, and affording his wages would become a daunting task in the absence of European football, so the management could entertain offers in the summer.

On the other hand, the Old Lady can still resort to Mattia Perin who has been more than reliable whenever the manager called upon his services.

Juve FC say

If Juventus and Szczesny don’t intend to renew their collaboration beyond 2024, then a summer sale would be a better option than losing his services for free a year later.

But in the meantime, the club must identify a capable replacement to join Perin and Pinsoglio.