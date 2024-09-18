Juventus is optimistic that Thiago Motta will secure a trophy in his first season as their manager, although the club acknowledges that he will need time to fully implement his approach.

Motta is introducing a completely new playing style and tactical system to Turin, and it may take time for the players to adapt to his methods.

So far, Motta has made a positive start, with his team remaining unbeaten in their first four games. Juventus is showing resilience, although fans are eager for more from their attacking play.

The team appears stable and has adapted well to the new system, with expectations that they will continue to improve. The new midfielders, in particular, need to build chemistry, and once they do, they could become a formidable force.

Juventus is competing for several trophies this season, including Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup. This broad range of targets enhances their chances of ending the campaign with silverware but achieving this will not be easy.

While Juventus has made some key signings, their squad is still relatively small considering the number of games they will play. Winning both the league and the Champions League could be ambitious for a team amid a rebuilding phase.

Given these challenges, focusing on the Coppa Italia might be a more realistic and sensible objective for the Bianconeri.

Easiest competition to win

The Bianconeri have a storied history in the Coppa Italia, and they will enter the competition at the Round of 16 stage this season.

This means they will need just four wins to claim the title, although achieving this may prove more challenging than it initially sounds.

Fans looking to buy tickets for the Coppa Italia or Serie A for that matter can find a variety of options through a platform like LFT, which offers a secure way to obtain tickets so that you can how Juve performs live.

By the time Juventus joins the Coppa Italia in December, Motta’s team will have had more time to build chemistry and cohesion.

If he utilises his best players and approaches the competition with the seriousness it deserves, Juventus has a strong chance of going all the way and retaining their crown.

Other competitions

The next competition that Juventus might find more manageable is the Italian Super Cup next year.

In the expanded format, Juventus will enter the competition at the semi-final stage and will aim to claim the title.

This tournament is competitive, involving four top clubs. Juventus qualified by winning the Italian Cup, which gives them a solid footing.

In contrast, the Coppa Italia might offer a more favourable path. By the time they reach the Round of 16, some top teams could have been eliminated, potentially providing Juventus with an easier draw leading up to the final.