The future of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus will reportedly hinge on the events of the first few months of 2025.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), this will be the year of truth for the Serbian who is facing an uncertain fate.

The 24-year-old is the highest earner in Serie A, but despite being the club’s biggest goal threat, many believe his contribution to the cause doesn’t justify his hefty salary (circa 12 million euros per season) or the transfer fee splashed to secure his services from Fiorentina (more than 80M) back in January 2022.

Vlahovic also had a row with the club’s Curva Sud supporters at the end of the 2-2 draw against Venezia, with his popularity among the local fanbase taking a hit.

But more importantly, the player’s contract will expire in June 2026, while the two parties have yet to make any significant progress in their renewal talks. The management would like to find a new wage structure that includes reduced figures in order to make a salary more sustainable, while the striker’s entourage are obviously hesitant to accept.

So as the Roman newspaper explains, the two parties will embark on a new round of negotiations in the first few months of 2025. The source expects a vital meeting to take place between February and March, describing it as a do-or-die summit, as another round of futile talks could spell the end of the Serbia international’s time in Turin.

In other words, Vlahovic will either agree a new deal with Juventus, or the parties will decide to split paths in the summer, as the Bianconeri wouldn’t want him to enter the final year of his contract and run the risk of losing his services for free.

It would be interesting to see if they’d be willing to adopt the same approach applied when they forced Federico Chiesa out of the club last summer when the latter was in a similar situation.