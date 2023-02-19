Why the reignited Vlahovic is Spezia’s ultimate bogeyman

Later today, Spezia host Juventus at the Picco Stadium in the 23rd round of Serie A. At this point, the Ligurians are well aware of the danger posed by the Bianconeri’s reignited bomber, Dusan Vlahovic.

As the club’s official website explains, the Serbian is rediscovering his clinical touch after recovering from a groin injury that haunted him for several months, scoring three goals in his last three outings (it would have been four if it wasn’t for a marginal offside call against Fiorentina).

The source also explains why Vlahovic is the ultimate bogeyman for the Aquilotti. The 23-year-old has already scored five goals in his five appearances against the club, including a stunning freekick in the reverse fixture.

However, the former Fiorentina man is yet to score at the Alberto Picco Stadium, so he’ll be hoping to open his account on Sunday.

Moreover, the article reveals that no player has scored more direct freekicks in Serie A since last season. The Juventus striker is currently on par with Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi with three for each.

The source also highlights the young man’s impressive goal ratio. Among the players with at least eight goals before Matchday 23, only Victor Osimhen (88) and Ademola Lookman (109) had a better minutes/goal ratio than Vlahovic (128) who scored eight goals in his 13 Serie A outings.