Following a long and successful stint as a player and a shorter, yet equally memorable time in the dugout, could Antonio Conte return for a third period at Juventus?

The 54-year-old left the club in 2014 on a poor note following some disagreements with the hierarchy at the time.

However, none of the top brass figures who were present at the time remain at the club.

The only exception would be Francesco Calvo who now operates as Chief Football Officer.

Interestingly, Il Corriere dello Sport reveals that Conte met with Calvo earlier this month.

The former Inter and Chelsea manager was at Vinovo after receiving an invitation from his old teammate Paolo Montero, the coach of the Juventus Primavera.

This set the stage for an amicable meeting between Conte and the Juventus director.

While the former Bianconeri captain didn’t explicitly express his desire to return, he has been dropping clues recently. Last week, he said marriages are made in two when replying to a question about his potential return to Turin.

Moreover, Conte has recently rejected the Napoli dugout when club president Aurelio De Laurentiis was seeking a replacement for Rudi Garcia. He also refused the possibility of replacing Roberto Mancini in the national team.

Therefore, the Italian tactician has set two conditions for his return to the coaching. He would like to take over a club and manage on a daily basis, and he doesn’t intend to do it in the middle of the season, but rather in the summer when he and the club can make plans together.

So if Max Allegri decides to vacant his role at the end of the season, many believe Conte would be the favorite to replace him.