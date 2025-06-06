Juventus has spent the majority of its post-season searching for a new manager, as previously planned.

When Igor Tudor was appointed, Juve were desperate not to miss out on a place in the top four and set that as his primary objective.

They agreed to make him their permanent manager if he secured a top-four finish, or pay a penalty should they choose to opt out of the agreement.

As the season neared its conclusion, it became apparent that Juve were hoping to appoint Antonio Conte as their next manager.

However, he turned them down, and Gian Piero Gasperini also rejected their proposal, making this one of the most challenging summers in recent memory for the Old Lady.

Juve has exhausted its managerial options among Italian coaches and has been linked with a potential move for Marco Silva of Fulham.

The club now faces two options: either look abroad for a new manager, a move that needs to happen sooner rather than later, or retain faith in Tudor and allow him to prove his worth next season after a full summer working with the squad.

The latter may now be the more pragmatic choice, especially as time is running short.

Admittedly, Tudor did not significantly improve the team, but given that he was not responsible for signing the majority of the players, it would be unfair to judge him too harshly for failing to maximise their potential.

Should the club confirm him as manager for the coming season, he is expected to receive support in the form of new signings and may be able to devise a plan to contend for titles.

A successful start to the season would see Juventus tickets on Fanatix being very popular, and the atmosphere in the stadium will be electric, provided that Tudor is given the resources he requires.

Tudor performed admirably at both Lazio and Olympique Marseille, although he never truly received sufficient backing at either club.

Juve previously took a gamble with Thiago Motta; they may now need to take another by supporting Tudor for the upcoming campaign.

The Croatian is aware he is managing one of the most prestigious clubs of his career and is hungry for success, which could make him a reliable option, at least for another season.

Continuing the search for a new manager while rival clubs begin strengthening their squads is far from ideal for a club of Juventus’ stature.

With the Club World Cup just days away, the players need to know they are working under a manager with long-term prospects. The club must confirm Tudor’s position as soon as possible.